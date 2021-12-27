Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $113.40 Million

Analysts expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to announce $113.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.60 million. Provident Financial Services reported sales of $109.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year sales of $458.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $448.90 million to $470.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $460.27 million, with estimates ranging from $456.50 million to $464.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $99.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of PFS opened at $24.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $23.31. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $25.98. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

