PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Trading Up 3.2%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.29 and last traded at $35.94. 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,116,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Get PubMatic alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average is $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 43.02.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $58.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.29 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $289,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $883,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,716 shares of company stock valued at $12,522,186. 89.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 1,582.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 21,518 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $730,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 1,225.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 36,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.