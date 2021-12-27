PutinCoin (PUT) Price Tops $0.0001

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded down 29.3% against the dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $118,336.91 and $10.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,934.61 or 1.00349569 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00056626 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00032480 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $655.29 or 0.01316875 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

