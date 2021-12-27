Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.62 Million

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 57.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.95 or 0.00019442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $2.62 million and $19.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00062136 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,056.92 or 0.07929913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00080166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00057658 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,162.94 or 1.00006261 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007627 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

