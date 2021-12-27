QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Price Reaches $0.0108 on Exchanges

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $4.50 million and approximately $76,370.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuadrantProtocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 32.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QuadrantProtocol Coin Profile

QuadrantProtocol is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

