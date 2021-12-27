QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 3.1% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $15,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,790,125,000 after buying an additional 490,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,017,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,567,796,000 after acquiring an additional 251,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,180,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,169,797,000 after acquiring an additional 410,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,519,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,360,618,000 after acquiring an additional 181,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $184.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $206.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $192.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

