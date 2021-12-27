QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,736 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 195,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 12,623 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the third quarter worth about $318,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the third quarter worth about $982,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 29.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $459,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 186,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $4,362,625.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,266,516 shares of company stock worth $33,137,709 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on QS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

NYSE:QS opened at $24.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.55. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $19.12 and a 1-year high of $122.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 42.78 and a quick ratio of 42.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 10.85.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

