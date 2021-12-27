Quark (QRK) Trading Down 5.9% Over Last Week

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Quark coin can now be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quark has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. Quark has a total market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $134,779.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000130 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 2,632.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.98 or 0.00001481 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 1,213,265,171.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 277,242,296 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

