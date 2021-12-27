QuarkChain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.82 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $150.63 million and $7.82 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00046594 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.90 or 0.00214137 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QKC is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.