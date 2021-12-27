QuickSwap Trading 10.9% Higher Over Last Week (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last week, QuickSwap has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $84.72 million and approximately $10.71 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $259.00 or 0.00521094 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00059103 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.24 or 0.07877149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00077365 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,735.07 or 1.00062983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00053296 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007905 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.