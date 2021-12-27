Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,923,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,932 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.58% of Radian Group worth $66,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Radian Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Radian Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Radian Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Radian Group by 119.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Radian Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 183,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $1,101,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Thornberry bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $433,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.10.

RDN opened at $20.51 on Monday. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.60 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 40.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

