Radio Caca (RACA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $134.79 Million

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Radio Caca coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 88.5% higher against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $713.48 million and approximately $134.79 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00062743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,056.12 or 0.07903863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00079060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00056758 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,404.25 or 1.00167705 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007921 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 443,478,491,084 coins and its circulating supply is 181,850,767,347 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

