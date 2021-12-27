Rage Fan (RAGE) Trading Up 3.1% Over Last Week

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. During the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $720,955.30 and $9,182.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00058909 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,881.40 or 0.07909812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00077235 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,003.21 or 0.99862440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00053097 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

