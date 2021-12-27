Rai Reflex Index Hits Market Cap of $83.53 Million (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be purchased for about $3.03 or 0.00005865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $83.53 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00063139 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,071.73 or 0.07891801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00075203 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,380.60 or 0.99585494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00053323 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008045 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 27,602,059 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

