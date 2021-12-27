Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. Rai Reflex Index has a total market cap of $81.40 million and $2.97 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.01 or 0.00006131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00059048 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.32 or 0.07928692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00077031 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,093.07 or 0.99900483 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00053408 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index was first traded on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 27,014,303 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

