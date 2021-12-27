Rainicorn Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $211,287.00 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 27th. Rainicorn has a market cap of $36.15 million and $211,287.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for $0.0765 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00060444 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,991.83 or 0.07982956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00078828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00055472 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,053.00 or 1.00097101 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007761 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 472,724,756 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

