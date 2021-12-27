Raise Price Reaches $0.0034 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One Raise coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raise has a market cap of $49,914.70 and $491.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Raise has traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raise alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00047021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Raise Coin Profile

Raise (RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.