Ramin Sayar Sells 861 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 861 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $12,062.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ramin Sayar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $53,086.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Ramin Sayar sold 20,553 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $289,797.30.

On Monday, November 22nd, Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $53,504.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $65,474.00.

NASDAQ:SUMO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.17. The stock had a trading volume of 794,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,246. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 3.23. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 437.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUMO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

