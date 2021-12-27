RAMP Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. RAMP has a total market cap of $85.04 million and $9.34 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000423 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00044724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007147 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP (CRYPTO:RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 405,185,194 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

