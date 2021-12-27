Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires 15,838 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,104 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $60,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after buying an additional 1,030,274 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after buying an additional 578,836 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,054,681,000 after buying an additional 742,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of FB traded up $10.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $345.25. 341,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,897,820. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $331.72 and a 200-day moving average of $345.60. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $960.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.45, for a total value of $26,394,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,107,388 shares of company stock valued at $368,404,489 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.