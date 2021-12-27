Rathbone Brothers plc Boosts Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,486 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc owned 0.12% of CME Group worth $81,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 238.6% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth $99,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 164.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 5,250.0% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

CME traded down $2.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $226.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,028. The stock has a market cap of $81.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $177.51 and a one year high of $232.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.50 and a 200-day moving average of $211.27.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.10%.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.15, for a total transaction of $132,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $220.21 per share, with a total value of $352,336.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.79.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

