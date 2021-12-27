Rathbone Brothers plc Boosts Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,840 shares during the period. Signature Bank accounts for approximately 1.0% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Rathbone Brothers plc owned 0.56% of Signature Bank worth $91,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Several analysts have commented on SBNY shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.62.

Shares of SBNY traded up $1.88 on Monday, hitting $321.61. 720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,406. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.52. Signature Bank has a one year low of $132.05 and a one year high of $342.03.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.