Rathbone Brothers plc Buys 12,432 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $35,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

NYSE:LMT traded up $2.03 on Monday, reaching $349.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,858. The company has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $343.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.