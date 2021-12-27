Rathbone Brothers plc Decreases Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Rathbone Brothers plc cut its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,929 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned 0.24% of GoDaddy worth $28,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 31.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,391,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,950 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,242,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,616,000 after purchasing an additional 380,020 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 34.5% in the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,576,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,615 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,019,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,497,000 after purchasing an additional 290,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,103,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,646,000 after purchasing an additional 109,145 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

In other GoDaddy news, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,358 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy stock traded up $5.84 on Monday, hitting $81.84. 40,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,050. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.39. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.70 and a 1 year high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.90 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.54.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.