Rathbone Brothers plc Decreases Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Rathbone Brothers plc lowered its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,839 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,912 shares during the quarter. DexCom accounts for about 1.6% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rathbone Brothers plc owned 0.27% of DexCom worth $145,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DexCom by 3.3% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in DexCom by 31.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in DexCom by 2.6% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 45.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total transaction of $143,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.97, for a total value of $1,607,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,061 shares of company stock worth $12,241,333 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $571.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 109.31 and a beta of 0.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.45 and a 52 week high of $659.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $586.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $526.52.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DXCM. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.44.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

