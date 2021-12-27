Rathbone Brothers plc Grows Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,133 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,692 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises about 1.2% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Rathbone Brothers plc owned about 0.18% of Autodesk worth $114,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $772,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,242 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,644,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,548,556,000 after acquiring an additional 975,042 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,804,587 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $818,659,000 after acquiring an additional 643,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,575,795 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $449,369,000 after acquiring an additional 426,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,780. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.31.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $283.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,714. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.05 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.24. The company has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

