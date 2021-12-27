Rathbone Brothers plc Grows Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 959,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,331 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $40,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.4% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 56,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Bank of America by 13.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,642,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,607,000 after buying an additional 425,425 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 38,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,661,406. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $48.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.66. The company has a market capitalization of $365.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.99.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

