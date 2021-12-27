Rathbone Brothers plc Has $105.12 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,538 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for about 1.1% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Rathbone Brothers plc owned approximately 0.06% of Shopify worth $105,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 10.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 630.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 9.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,584,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 22.3% during the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,598.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,648.50.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $19.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,419.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,103. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,005.14 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,491.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,477.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.65, a PEG ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

