Rathbone Brothers plc Has $21.23 Million Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Rathbone Brothers plc lowered its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc owned about 0.08% of Generac worth $21,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Generac by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,031,000 after buying an additional 1,124,492 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,133,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,998,180,000 after buying an additional 213,057 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Generac by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,558,000 after buying an additional 199,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,464,000 after buying an additional 173,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $348.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,584. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.47 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GNRC. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist began coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their target price on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.43.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,100 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

