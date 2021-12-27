Rathbone Brothers plc Has $33.38 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc owned 0.17% of Ulta Beauty worth $33,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $5.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $397.41. 5,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,383. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $263.93 and a fifty-two week high of $417.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $388.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.18. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.04.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

