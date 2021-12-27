Rathbone Brothers plc Has $39.91 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Booking were worth $39,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,820,787,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,348,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Booking by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,192,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in Booking by 57.4% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after buying an additional 139,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in Booking by 16.8% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 283,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,807,000 after buying an additional 40,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,608,453 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,745.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $5.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,408.08. 1,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,860.73 and a 52 week high of $2,687.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,345.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,299.08.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

