Rathbone Brothers plc Increases Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2,220.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 895,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856,459 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc owned 0.27% of Ball worth $80,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Ball by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Ball by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Ball by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BLL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.24. 12,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,436. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.44. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is 32.92%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLL shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.19.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

