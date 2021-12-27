Rathbone Brothers plc Raises Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 623,174 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. First Republic Bank makes up about 1.3% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rathbone Brothers plc owned about 0.35% of First Republic Bank worth $120,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 165,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,206,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,784,000 after purchasing an additional 41,941 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

FRC traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $204.31. 1,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,970. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.03 and its 200-day moving average is $201.81. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $139.13 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.14%.

FRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.17.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

