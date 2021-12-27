Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 1,000 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Rathbone Brothers plc decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 676,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc owned 0.26% of Waste Connections worth $85,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.88. 6,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.02 and a fifty-two week high of $138.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.50.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.26%.

WCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

