Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 11,250 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Rathbone Brothers plc lessened its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,720,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for approximately 1.4% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rathbone Brothers plc owned about 0.29% of Amphenol worth $125,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Amphenol by 534.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 798.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 13,662.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.77.

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $85.76. 6,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,480,330. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $86.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.91. The company has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.68%.

In related news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

