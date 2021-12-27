Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 2,613 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Rathbone Brothers plc trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,075 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.5% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rathbone Brothers plc owned about 0.07% of Costco Wholesale worth $142,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $10.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $560.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $248.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $566.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.86.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.30.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

