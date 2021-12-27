Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 4,174 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Rathbone Brothers plc cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $44,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,128,000 after acquiring an additional 857,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,188,000 after buying an additional 1,746,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,261,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,266,000 after buying an additional 235,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after buying an additional 13,338,202 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.20 on Monday, hitting $161.30. The company had a trading volume of 68,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,770,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $161.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.71 and a 200-day moving average of $143.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.