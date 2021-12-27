Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 6,912 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Rathbone Brothers plc trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,691 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,912 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc owned approximately 0.09% of Cadence Design Systems worth $36,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 207,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 76,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.60, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.34. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $190.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $4,475,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total value of $7,808,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,177 shares of company stock worth $28,925,345 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.54.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

