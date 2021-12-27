Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 704 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Rathbone Brothers plc trimmed its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 1.1% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $100,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,017,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,426,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 459.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,588,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,809,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $364.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,943. The company has a market cap of $130.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.55, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $345.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.23. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.47 and a twelve month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,037,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total value of $510,508.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Erste Group cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.