Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8,611.00

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $8,611.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,048.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,079.79 or 0.07991932 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.99 or 0.00313397 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.75 or 0.00924123 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00012821 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00074662 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.64 or 0.00447882 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006814 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.58 or 0.00255795 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,223,150,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

