Raydium (RAY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $75.82 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for $7.25 or 0.00014598 BTC on popular exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $579.27 million and approximately $75.82 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00059357 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,931.46 or 0.07910929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00077713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,636.46 or 0.99879107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00053064 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007832 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,845,909 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars.

