Raymond James & Associates Acquires 7,150 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.42% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $35,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $103.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.34. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $79.39 and a 1 year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.