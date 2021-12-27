Raymond James & Associates Acquires 90,262 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 591,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,262 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.15% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $43,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

SCHD stock opened at $79.60 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.84.

