Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 585,478 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,649 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $39,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 77.3% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 84.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 66.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

NYSE:RIO opened at $66.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.97. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

