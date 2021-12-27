Raymond James & Associates Buys 143,103 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 132.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,103 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.94% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $38,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $167.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.85. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $130.16 and a one year high of $168.35.

