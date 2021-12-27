Raymond James & Associates Buys 15,199 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,199 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.12% of Equifax worth $36,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 90.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 3.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 12.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,063,000 after buying an additional 12,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at $18,035,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.68.

EFX opened at $287.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $281.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.80. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.87 and a twelve month high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.