Raymond James & Associates Buys 17,605 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.50% of AptarGroup worth $39,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 7.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 59.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 1.6% during the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AptarGroup by 13.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in AptarGroup by 0.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.83.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $116.33 on Monday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.37 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.31.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

