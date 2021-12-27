Raymond James & Associates Buys 9,807 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 514,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.13% of CoStar Group worth $44,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $79.94 on Monday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 133.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.23.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.