Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,009 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.14% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $42,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 30.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total value of $1,418,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total value of $6,693,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.79.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $236.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $197.63 and a one year high of $271.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.34.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 18.09%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

