Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of Humana worth $36,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Humana by 8.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,316,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Humana by 4.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Humana by 11.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Humana by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Humana by 7.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.15.

NYSE:HUM opened at $460.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $447.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.